MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of a North Miami Beach apartment building have been told to pack up and leave after it was deemed unsafe.

Fifty-five families live in the five story Bayview 60 Homes, at 3800 NE 168th Street, which will be condemned around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The residents were informed Monday afternoon that they would have to leave.

“I’ve had my whole livelihood in there and you have to take it out within an hour or two. So it’s kind of astonishing. This is where I grew up. You have to figure out what’s important to you, what’s not,” said Sebastian Rojas

The city has set up a hotline for those who have questions, it’s (305) 646-9101.

The property owner had been repairing units since last July in preparation for the building’s upcoming 50 Year Recertification inspections. During this process, the property owner and the city received a letter from the structural engineers advising of critical structural issues and the need for an immediate evacuation because the “deflection in the (floor) slabs is exceeding the ACI (American Concrete Institute) guidelines for two-way slabs.”

All residents of the building will receive a full refund for April rent and get their security deposits back.