DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Davie Police Department has released clear surveillance pictures of the suspected gunman wanted for killing a dog boarded at a local kennel.

“My unofficial service dog was shot seven times, then recorded and taped by the individual who did it,” said Broward County resident and Miami-Dade firefighter Daniel Perez.

But the shooter wasn’t the only one recording, surveillance video also captured the disturbing incident. In the video, the gunman can be seen first taking pictures of the mixed-breed dog Matilda. He then pulled out his gun, pointed it at the dog and fired.

“He shot her three times first, then he saw that there was a camera so he turned around and tried to cover himself then turned around and shot four more times and then just left,” said Perez.

The heinous crime happened April 1 at a veterinarian clinic off Stirling Road and 54 Street in Davie. The video also shows the gunman running from the scene.

Perez said he lost more than his best friend because Matilda was his unofficial service dog.

“I’ve been in the military for 27 years now. I’ve been in combat multiple times, nine campaigns, like I said it’s part of my job. I do it, period, I don’t have no problems with that but because of some of it, I had to talk to somebody,” said Perez.

For Perez, that somebody to talk to was Matilda, who he originally got from a Miami-Dade shelter about eight years ago after his last tour to Afghanistan.

“Picking up this dog, for whatever reason, whatever miracle of God, that dog when I was down and depressed she would come to me. I don’t know how they know, she would come to me and comfort me, putting her paws on me. It would relieve the stress, it would calm me down, clear my mind, like I said I don’t complain it’s my job and I would do anything for this nation but sometimes we come back kinda messed up,” said Perez.

Now with his support dog gone, he is hoping anyone who knows what happened or recognizes the person will call the police.

“No animal deserves this. She was a very lovable dog, she didn’t deserve this,” said Perez.

The suspected shooter has a thin build, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. He is believed to be in his early 20s. Police said he has bleached hair and was last seen wearing a hoodie, basketball shorts and white sneakers.

If you have any information, call Det. Patton at (954) 693-8303 or email ppatton@davie-fl.gov.