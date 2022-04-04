MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined by business leaders to kick off an effort to fight systemic racism.

The YWCA kicked off its third annual “Stand Against Racism Challenge.”

The challenge is a virtual learning experience for local businesses and individuals who sign up.

For three weeks, they’ll receive content that promotes conversations and actions to help eliminate racism and empower women.

“This racism affects every aspect of the lives of men and women of color,” said Cava. “It’s powered by people from every walk of life and every race, identity and background. The challenge is to all come together to learn, listen and love.”

Companies taking the challenge include the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat, the United Way and Miami Dade College.

If your company or organization would like to get involved, learn more by going to ywcasouthflorida.org.