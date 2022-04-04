NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after he reportedly shot and killed his wife at a North Miami Beach Jewish community center.

“He stabbed her yesterday. She left, she didn’t report nothing, and then she came here. He followed her and chased her down and shot her like an animal, like he was hunting,” said Aaron Batten, the victim’s first cousin.

The family said Shandelle Harris, 30, was at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center with her 12-year-old daughter and mother for the young girl’s swimming lessons.

Witnesses at the pool Sunday say they heard five gunshots and saw a man chasing a woman.

“I saw the shooter running after somebody with the gun. We heard a big boom,” a witness said. “My granddaughter was in the pool for a swimming lesson, and I looked up and saw the shooter with my own eyes chasing after somebody with a handgun. Then we just ran. We ran and we hid.”

Harris’ family said she had aspirations of being a Miami-Dade commissioner and was a great mother.

“Everything was for her child and for her marriage. She was a happy person, she didn’t deserve this at all,” the family member said.

In a statement, the Michael-Ann Russell JCC said it closed its campus for the remainder of the day as a result of the incident.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family… Thankfully, years of drills and numerous safety protocols ensured the safety of our members, staff, and community.”

The MARJCC went on to add that after speaking with police it was clear there was no threat to the Jewish community.