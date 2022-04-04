MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday afternoon we’re in for another round of storms due to a front lingering over South Florida along with the heating of the day and plenty of moisture.
There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms. Some storms may produce heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds, lightning, small hail, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Highs will climb to the low 80s.
On Tuesday, the rain chance decreases as the breeze builds. Highs will soar to the upper 80s through the late week with the potential for spotty showers. Thursday the rain chance goes back up ahead of our next front.
This weekend we’ll enjoy cooler lows by Saturday morning as we’ll wake up to the mid-60s. Highs will be a little below normal in the upper 70s with pleasant sunshine. Even cooler by Sunday morning when lows fall to the upper 50s for some inland areas. Highs will be comfortable in the mid to upper 70s.