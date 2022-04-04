HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a Brightline train crashed into a car.
Chopper4 was over the scene where you can see debris all over the place and the damaged car.
The collision happened at SW 11 Street in Hallandale Beach.
CBS4’s Karli Barnett was told the victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
The Brightline tracks are about to reopen.