NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the name of the man they say shot and killed his wife at a North Miami Beach Jewish community center over the weekend.

Carl Watts Jr., 45, has been charged with second degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Shandell Harris.

According to police, Watts had stabbed Harris on Saturday. She left and reported it to Miami police.

Harris family she was at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center on Sunday with her 12-year-old daughter and her mother for the girl’s swimming lessons.

Watts arrived at the center and, according to police, offered Harris money to drop the charges against him. She refused and asked him to leave.

Witnesses at the pool say they heard five gunshots and saw a man chasing a woman.

“I saw the shooter running after somebody with the gun. We heard a big boom,” a witness said. “My granddaughter was in the pool for a swimming lesson, and I looked up and saw the shooter with my own eyes chasing after somebody with a handgun. Then we just ran. We ran and we hid.”

According to police, Watts shot Harris multiple times. When she collapsed, he reportedly stood over her and continued to shoot her until he ran out of ammunition. He fled but was detained by private security at gunpoint.

Harris’ family said she had aspirations of being a Miami-Dade commissioner and was a great mother.

“Everything was for her child and for her marriage. She was a happy person, she didn’t deserve this at all,” a family member said.