Jim DeFede focused on two of the biggest failures of Florida’s 2022 legislative session.
First, he went one-on-one with State Sen. Jason Pizzo on the inability for lawmakers to file a single reform following the Surfside building collapse. The Democrat represents Surfside and was on site every day as they searched for bodies.
The conversation then shifted to the failure of lawmakers to address the rise in homeowner insurance rates. DeFede went one-on-one with State Rep. Tom Fabricio, a Republican who represents voters in Miami-Dade and Broward. He’s one of the few House members who recognized the urgency of the problem and whether the insurance situation is a crisis.
GUESTS: State Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-38th District, Miami-Dade County
State Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-103rd District, South Florida
