MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Disney-branded hand sanitizers are being recalled due to carcinogen concerns.
The sanitizers feature Mickey Mouse and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, on the front of the 2.11 fluid ounce bottles.
FDA testing found benzene in the Baby Yoda-branded product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse version.
The company behind the sanitizers says the affected products have already been taken off the market.
If you still have one, stop using it and throw it away.