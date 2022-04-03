PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department needs the public’s help finding brothers Jonah and Nicholas Gattorno.
According to police, the brothers were last seen at their Pembroke Pines home on Saturday at 11 p.m.
The boys took off on their blue bicycles, carrying fishing poles and gear. They might also have a light blue bag filled with clothes.
Pembroke Pines PD believes they are headed to Key West.
Jonah, 12, stands 5-feet flat and weighs about 115 pounds, while 14-year-old Nicholas is 5-foot-1 and about 125 pounds.
What they were wearing at the time of their disappearance is unknown.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200.