MIAMI (CBSMiami) – US Marshals are searching for 64-year-old mob hitman Dominic Taddeo.
Taddeo failed to return to an Orlando halfway house after an authorized medical appointment.
He is a member of the Rochester mob and was serving time for killing 3 people in New York and attempting to kill two others.
He was due to be released from custody in less than a year.
US Marshals warned the judge, who ended up denying Taddeo’s request for an early release due to health reasons.