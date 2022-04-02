CRISIS IN UKRAINEUkrainian president warns that retreating Russian forces are leaving mines
By CBSMiami.com Team
Dominic Taddeo, Local TV, Miami News, Mob Hitman

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – US Marshals are searching for 64-year-old mob hitman Dominic Taddeo.

Taddeo failed to return to an Orlando halfway house after an authorized medical appointment.

He is a member of the Rochester mob and was serving time for killing 3 people in New York and attempting to kill two others.

He was due to be released from custody in less than a year.

US Marshals warned the judge, who ended up denying Taddeo’s request for an early release due to health reasons.

