MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Day 2 of the Miami NFT Week Conference in Wynwood continued to attract hundreds, including billionaire investor Mark Cuban.

Back in January of this year, Cuban also attended The North American Bitcoin Conference held in Miami Beach.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens that have exploded in the past years, and it was evident Friday, during the first day of the conference held at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center as thousands made their way to the gathering.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the city is making a name for itself in the tech industry.

“We may have a little competition from places who think they can keep up with us,” said Suarez.

“Tokens, NFT’s are really a part of our future, and it’s not going anywhere. And if you’re not considering a stagey that involves cryptocurrency you’ll get left behind,” said Craig Skilling, director of innovation technology entertainment and eSports programs at Florida Memorial University.

All of this is in an attempt put Miami on the map when it comes to tech.

“These kinds of democratizing technologies like non-fungible tokens are going to change the world they’re going to create access for everyone and as a country and as a city and as a world we’ve got to take advantage of it,” said Mayor Suarez.

The NFT conference goes from the 1st through the 3rd at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.