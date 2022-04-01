Six migrants were rescued from a Rustica vessel that capsized near Sugarloaf Key. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six migrants were rescued from a Rustica vessel that capsized near Sugarloaf Key late Thursday night.
The migrants were rescued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with United States Coast Guard, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers.
The migrants were taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West for evaluation and treatment.
A man who was dead was removed from the boat by sheriff's deputies and taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's office.
The migrant said several others went missing, there is now a search to find them.