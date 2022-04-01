MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A federal raid on a home in southwest west Miami-Dade, where a man was killed in a police officer-involved shooting, undercovered a cache of firearms, a rifle, ammunition, drugs, and more than $50,000 in cash.

The chain of events started early Thursday morning when Homeland Security and the US Marshals Office were executing a search warrant with Miami-Dade Police there to support the operation.

Federal agents were seen pounding on the door of the home, with long guns drawn, as they made entry.

Hector Miguel Portuondo, 53, and Nancy Ricardo, 51, who live in the home were taken into custody. Shortly after, Portuondo complained of being ill.

“Sometime during the investigation, the subject, began to feel ill,” said Zabaleta. “That’s when officers summoned for rescue to respond so he can get medically evaluated. And while he was getting medically evaluated, the subject, somehow, was able to arm himself,” said Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

Zabaleta also confirmed Portuondo was a “wanted individual.”

WATCH: Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta provides update

According to a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, Portuondo was uncuffed and placed on a couch in the living room to be examined by the paramedics. Unknown to the officers, there was a gun apparently hidden between the couch cushions. Portuondo allegedly grabbed the gun and a Miami-Dade police officer shot him.

Portuondo’s daughter, Jessica, said she didn’t believe that.

“My father meant everything to us. He was a great man. He was a great man. He had a heart of gold. I don’t believe what they have told me. I just want questions answered,” she said.

According to police, when Ricardo saw the federal agents she grabbed Portuondo’s cellphone and began deleting information.

She’s been charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

CBS News Miami has learned the couple has rented the home for about two years. One neighbor said the couple was nice enough and always waved to say hello.

“It’s hard to fathom. I never saw him in a violent act so I could never, you know, once again as a neighbor I couldn’t speak ill of them, the way they treated my family, you know they treated us very well,” he said.

There hasn’t been any trouble in the time they’ve lived there, neighbors said.