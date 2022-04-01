ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – Walt Disney World guests will soon be able to hug their favorite characters again.
During the pandemic, Disney Parks implemented a safety measure that required guests to keep a six-foot distance from the costumed characters.
As early as April 18, Disney "will start reintroducing traditional character greetings at Disneyland (in California) and Walt Disney World Resorts, as well as aboard Disney Cruise Line and at Aulani Resort in Hawaii," according to a new post on Thursday on the official Disney Parks blog.
Getting autographs, snapping photos close up, and just sharing a laugh face-to-face with characters such as Mulan and Goofy will all be back on the table.
Disney has a new YouTube video celebrating the upcoming change, with plenty of embraces and high-fives being distributed.
