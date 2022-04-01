FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man was killed in an early morning hit and run crash in Plantation.
According to police, the man had pulled over to the side of the road in the 5800 block of Peters Road. When he got out of his vehicle, he was struck by a vehicle as he walked along the roadway.
Police said the driver who hit him did not remain on the scene.
The 31-year-old man died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to call Plantation police at (954) 797-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).