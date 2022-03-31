MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When faced with major societal problems some people are daunted by how they can make a difference, but not Roger DeHart as he saw a way to get involved and raise awareness.

As a bailiff in Broward County court, often in domestic violence court, DeHart said he is used to encountering a lot of vulnerable people on the job.

“They are already feeling distressed and anxious and so I try to look out for them, give them a hug or word of encouragement,” DeHart said.

DeHart was shocked to learn that Florida is among the worst states in the nation for human trafficking.

“If Florida is number three in the country, how come I’m not seeing cases being prosecuted. That was the first red flag for me,” he said.

As he learned more, he discovered that this crime is happening in communities, often in plain sight.

Victims include runaways, foster kids, and immigrants.

“Vulnerable teenagers, vulnerable people period. They are being prayed upon by someone who wants to take advantage of them,” he said.

Armed with this knowledge, he was moved to raise awareness for this cause. He started by speaking at schools and churches.

“If you’re going to talk the talk, then walk the walk,” he said.

In 2018, he walked from Broward County to Washington D.C. for strangers and for personal reasons.

“You don’t just cross five states and 1,000 miles just to raise awareness, no, it was personal too. In middle school, I lost my dad, and I was bullied a couple of times. I didn’t want anyone to feel vulnerable or insecure because I remember feeling that way,” DeHart said.

He kept on walking and word got around.

“For my first two walks it was just me, but then in other states or cities people join me for a mile or two.”

He is supported by donors, like Solefly, an athletic footwear store in South Miami that is providing shoes and clothing for the next walk. Also, he has support from his colleagues at Broward Sheriff’s Office and all the way to the top at the courthouse.

“He’s got a 24-year career with BSO, he probably could retire if he wanted to, but here is calling attention to such a tragic thing that’s occurring in our society. We couldn’t be more proud of Roger,” said Chief Judge Jack Tuter.

DeHart believes that if you can change just one life it was worth the effort.

“When I was walking through Malibu, I got an email from an organization helping survivors.”

A recently rescued victim was shown Roger’s story. She said, “if this guy is walking for me – I got to fight a little harder to stay in this safe house.’”

Knowing that from the time a victim is rescued to their recovery is a hard road, DeHart keeps marching forward, working to open more eyes to a problem that is all around us.

“It would be great to see more men taking a stand for victims and survivors of human trafficking. The first step is awareness, and the second step is education.”

DeHart will be lacing up for his next walk in June, he is going to be in Columbus, Ohio.

You can learn more here.

To learn more about human trafficking, click here.

If you are a victim in need of immediate assistance call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.