MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man is facing serious charges after authorities said they found more than 100 child porn images on his computer.

Daniel Durocher made his first court appearance Thursday.

He turned 19 just 3 weeks ago and recently graduated from high school. Now, he’s under arrest, accused of having child porn on his computer.

“While he’s only charged with 6 counts, your honor, the report states that law enforcement, in fact, found 125 images,” said prosecutor Eric Linder.

Hollywood police tell us that the little girls in those 125 pictures and videos appear to be toddler-aged, while some are between 4 and 6 years old and others between 11 and 14.

“These were very disturbing images and videos,” said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata.

No one answered at Durocher’s home when CBS4 knocked on the front door.

Durocher was arrested in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He lives right across from a school and house of worship.

“We were able to take a predator off our streets, someone who would prey on our most innocent population which are children,” officer Lata said.

Amanda Altman is the CEO of Kristi House, a South Florida child advocacy group. She said crimes against children are up, especially during COVID, where people were stuck at home and isolated. She said parents need to pay close attention to what their kids are doing online.

“All too often we see cases where a child thinks they’re communicating with another child in a chat room or social media. It really turns out that person is an adult and ultimately gets a child to do things,” Altman said.

Durocher’s bond was set at $45,000.

When he is released, he can not have access to the internet and cannot be around minors.