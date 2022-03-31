MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There will be no new trial for the former North Miami police officer who accidentally shot an innocent man.

Prosecutors say they will not pursue charges for Jonathan Aledda.

“As it is unlikely that Aledda would receive any additional significant punishment if he was convicted of a misdemeanor again in a third trial, we have made the difficult decision not to proceed with a third trial in this case,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement.

Back in February, the Third District Court Of Appeal ordered a new trial.

You may remember viral video from July 2016.

Mental health therapist Charles Kinsey was lying on the ground with his hands in the air as an autistic patient rocked back and forth with a toy truck.

Kinsey was shot in the leg by North Miami officer Aledda, who was aiming at the patient because he thought he was threatening Kinsey with a gun.

Aledda was convicted of culpable negligence and fired and sentenced to a year of probation.

That conviction was overturned.

Prosecutors say they’re not going for another trial because anything he would be sentenced to any punishment in addition to the time and community service he’s already served.

“After two trials and an Appeal it was time for the State Attorney’s Office to fold their cards. This was never a crime,” said Eric Schwartzreich, Aledda’s attorney. “Today the criminal prosecution is over, and hopefully everyone can continue to move forward and positive direction.”