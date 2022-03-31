MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Live theater is officially back on stage in South Florida as both The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and The Broward Center for the Performing Arts reveal this season’s line up of shows, presented by Broadway Across America.

The CEOs of each venue couldn’t be happier.

“It’s awesome. It’s just great to have it back and I think we both feel we have great titles coming,” said Arsht Center CEO and President Johann Zietsman. “We’re just really excited about that and just to have people back. It’s a reminder of our purpose and a reminder of our voice that we lost two years ago.”

Although both venues encourage mask wearing, there are no more mask requirements, and they will no longer be asking for proof of vaccination.

“We are back to normal. We’re happy to say that masks are now optional in our venues. We welcome people to wear them but aren’t requiring them. So, we’re getting slowly back to normal here and we’re happy that we can see everyone smiles again,” said Kelley Shanley, President and CEO of The Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Only one show will play in both theaters and that’s “Six”.

“Six” is the contemporary story of the 6 wives of Henry VIII.

It’s an exuberant celebration taking the mic to remix and modernize five hundred years of historical heartbreak.

“It’s referred to as super-charged. It’s referred to as girl power,” said Shanley. “It’s really the hottest show that’s coming off of Broadway right now and we’re so excited to be bringing it down to South Florida with our friends at The Arsht Center and Broadway Across America.”

“My Fair Lady” will also make its South Florida premiere at The Arsht Center.

This seasons lineup at Arsht includes Disney’s “Aladdin,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” which the story about the life and times of The Temptations, and “Wicked,” an audience favorite returns this season.

The Broward Center’s season has four premieres including:

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “Beetlejuice.”

The season also features the return of “Hamilton,” as well as two subscriber choice options: “Chicago” and “Mean Girls,” which had a short run due to the pandemic.

“Between the two of us, we’re bringing almost 15 titles into the market in a single season. So, we’re getting a lot of great variety and options to people in South Florida,” Shanely said.

Both men hope South Florida will support live theater once again.

“I think the idea that finally these incredible artists, who make our lives better, are finally at it again. They had a terrible two years behind them and now they can again. I want to ask everyone to come out and support these artists and let’s get back on our feet,” said Zietsman.

The Broadway Across America 2022- 2023 season officially kicks off in October.

For more info: browardcenter.org and http://arshtcenter.org