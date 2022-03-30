MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A grass fire in the area of SW 8th Street and SW 137 Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade has charred approximately 110 acres.

The good news is that the forestry service reports as of Wednesday morning it was 70 percent contained.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. As firefighters battled it on the ground, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue performed water drops.

There are no threats to any homes.

No injuries have been reported, but those with respiratory problems could be bothered by the smoke.

“We’ve had it out west further and when the wind is blowing to the east you can feel it,” said Willy Guerra. “I mean I have a tracheotomy, so air quality really affects me a lot.”

Fire rescue said with the east winds, the fire is moving away from residential areas.