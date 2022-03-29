MIAMI (CBSMiami) – ‘Operation Green Light’ is now underway in Broward County.

From now until April 9th, you can pay for outstanding fines without paying the 33 percent collection charge.

Officials said, “Operation Green Light Broward is an opportunity to pay your fines without paying the extra 33 percent collection surcharge. Individuals paying their felony, traffic tickets, misdemeanor and overdue court costs in full may be eligible to

restore their driving privileges.”

If you have a suspended license, this could help you get back on the road faster.

Now, you can go online, call or go in person.

The event is an annual event across the state.

No word yet on when or if Miami-Dade will take part.

Click here for more information.