MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another beautiful, sunny, dry day ahead with slightly warmer afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Low humidity will keep us feeling pleasant today but on Wednesday, and for the rest of the week, humidity will increase along with our temperatures.

Wednesday morning will be milder with lows in the low 70s and upper 60s. The breeze will build out of the east at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. It will be downright windy at times Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low 80s.

The warming trend continues Thursday as highs climb to the upper 80s with the chance of a few showers on the breeze. Hot and humid Friday with highs in the upper 80s and temperatures around 90 degrees inland. Scattered showers and some storms are possible Friday as moisture increases.

This weekend will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with some passing showers.