CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes, ranked 10th, fell to number one Kansas on Sunday, ending their bid for an NCAA championship.

Many students and Canes fans gathered on campus to watch the game said they had high hopes.

Lifelong fan Rick Maldonabo said despite the loss he’ll always be proud of his team.

“Win or lose, we’re Canes fans,” he said. “We made a good run, I’m proud. We got there. When you’re a Cane, it’s in your system, it’s in your blood. We’re gonna cheer no matter what.”

Students said they were excited when the Canes were up at halftime.

“We usually win when we’re up at the half, so it was disappointing. As a basketball player myself it was really nice to see them make it this far and even make it to the tournament in general,” said Christina O’Sullivan, a freshman at the University of Miami.

After not missing a game this season, one student said this made him excited for next season.

“We’re known as a football school, but now we’re a basketball school,” said Brett Siegal, a sophomore at UM.

One proud alum comes back to town every year to visit the campus every year. He said, thankfully, this year he was able to cheer on his Canes at his old stomping grounds.

“To get this far is really a great story, just really proud of the basketball team and the university as a whole,” said Travis Mathavong, class of 2009.