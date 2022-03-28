MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When describing the Ultra Music Festival, the words quiet or peaceful usually don’t come to mind.
But according to Miami police, that’s how the weekend went as nearly 150,000 people took part in the event at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami over the weekend.
Miami police said they only made 18 arrests over the three-day festival, four on Friday, 10 on Saturday, and four on Sunday. Most of the arrests were drug-related.
Miami Fire Rescue said they treated about 100 people, all for non-life threatening injuries.