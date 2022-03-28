Florida's So-Called 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Becomes Target Of Joke At Academy AwardsThe Florida connection to Hollywood's biggest night came before any Oscar award winners were announced.

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dead At Age 50Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Trailblazing Former Rockette Danielle Jolie Dale Hancock Steps Into Role At Lynn UniversityThe Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, however, it wasn't until the 1980s that they featured performers of color.

Taste Of The Town: Cebada Rooftop Is A Family Affair Where Creative Cocktails & Great Food Meet Up Under The StarsLocated in the pedestrian walkway off Giralda Avenue, Cebada Rooftop is the first rooftop restaurant and bar in Coral Gables.

Ultra Music Festival Returns, Road Closures, Special Tri-Rail TrainsAfter a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ultra Music Festival returns to Bayfront Park beginning Friday.

Miami Proud: Miami's Brittany L. Smith Shines In Hit Netflix Series Sweet MagnoliasBrittany L. Smith had another plan in mind for her future while attending Coral Reef High School in southwest Miami-Dade. The class of 2006 graduate was in the magnet school’s political and criminal justice track.