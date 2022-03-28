JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) — The body of a one-year-old boy who went missing in Florida over the weekend was found in a septic tank in his own yard.
The sheriff's office says the septic tank, just 40 yards from the home, was covered in weeds, dirt, and plywood and that it appears the boy stepped on the rotted plywood and fell in.
“It was at that point, that some of our detectives and the contractor removed some of the debris and dirt that was surrounding the cleanout, at which point they began to process a septic tank and found Jose’s body submerged,” said Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach.
Jose was last seen Sunday afternoon playing with his sister in the backyard.
The sheriff’s office said Jose’s mother briefly took his sister inside to clean her up and when she returned, Jose was gone.
The sheriff's office is calling the boy's death a tragic accident of "unimaginable loss."