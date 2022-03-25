ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A 14-year-old has died after falling from a thrill ride in Orlando.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, they received 911 calls about an emergency at the Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park on International Drive just after 11 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a person fall from the ride to the ground.
The teenager was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Video recorded by witnesses showing the deadly fall is circulating on social media.
The Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park opened in Dec. 2021 and takes up to 30 guests high into the air before plummeting 400 feet towards the ground at 70 miles an hour, according to a press release sent last year.