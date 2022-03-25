Miami Proud: Miami's Brittany L. Smith Shines In Hit Netflix Series Sweet MagnoliasBrittany L. Smith had another plan in mind for her future while attending Coral Reef High School in southwest Miami-Dade. The class of 2006 graduate was in the magnet school’s political and criminal justice track.

Ultra Music Festival Back At Bayfront, Organizers Not Concerned About Crowds Coming Over From Miami BeachUltra Music Festival is on its way to returning after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Ultra Music Festival Returns To Bayfront Park; COVID-19 Not A Major ConcernThe beats and thumping bass known as the Ultra Music Festival returns to downtown Miami after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Miami Music Week, Ultra & Spring Break Converge In Downtown This Weekend

Road Closures, Special Tri-Rail Trains For Ultra Music FestivalThe Ultra Music Festival will take place this weekend at Bayfront Park.

'I See The Finish Line': Daddy Yankee Is Retiring With One Final Album & Farewell TourDaddy Yankee surprised his fans by announcing his imminent retirement from music with an album and a farewell tour, more than three decades after starting a career that put reggaeton on the world map with hits including “Gasolina”, “Somos de Calle”, “Con Calma” and “Despacito.”