MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cellphone video captured a rough arrest involving Miami-Dade police officers Thursday night in Goulds.
The video shows an officer kneeing a suspect and later hitting him in the head.
Police say that the suspect, 29-year-old Javaris Swanson, is a convicted attempted murderer who was armed.
In the video you see Swanson refusing to let officers handcuff him.
He was arrested along with three others, two of whom were caught on camera scuffling with police.
Police said the incident is under investigation and the officers involved have been reassigned to administrative duties.