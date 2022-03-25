MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some heavy downpours drenched much of South Florida overnight and early Friday morning.

The rain has moved out and it is cooler as a cold front is moving through.

Mostly cloudy skies on Friday will keep our highs in the upper 70s. Friday night we’ll enjoy a nice dip in degrees once the clouds clear overnight. Lows will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s by Saturday morning and then highs climb to the upper 70s Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

With high pressure in control, a very dry air mass will lower humidity and it will feel very pleasant through the weekend.

Sunday morning will likely be even cooler with the potential for widespread upper 50s and some areas waking up with the low 60s. Highs climb to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

We will warm up to the low 80s by early to middle of next week.