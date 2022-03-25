MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Ultra Music Festival returns to Miami after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Nearly 50,000 people are expected to attend the festival which kicks on Friday.
Miami Fire Rescue was finishing up its final preparations in the morning. First responders checked in and received their assignments. Vehicles were also assigned to cover the event and additional venues.
Approximately 100 firefighters are involved in the effort to keep concertgoers safe.
Some will use ATVs in crowded areas to get those who need medical attention out. They will then take them to ambulances. There are four exit routes to take them to the hospital if needed.
Planning for the event has been months in the making and Miami Fire Rescue said they are ready.