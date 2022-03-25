MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been arrested in a deadly crash in Miami that killed three people.

Erwin Recinoszuniga, 26, has been charged with the counts of DUI manslaughter.

On Sunday, February 13th, police said Recinoszuniga was driving a red 4-door Kia Forte westbound on Flagler Street around 3 a.m. when he lost control and struck a light pole near 48th Avenue. The car came to a final rest at a nearby Valero gas station.

According to the arrest report, when Recinoszuniga tried to overtake two vehicles that were driving at a slower speed, he drove into oncoming traffic causing him to lose control.

Two people in the vehicle were ejected on impact and pronounced dead at the scene. Three others including, Recinoszuniga, were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. One of the passengers died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw Recinoszuniga drinking five to six shots of whiskey before the accident, according to the arrest report.

“He was under the influence of alcohol and that may have been a contributing factor. He was going at a high rate of speed. It is a very unfortunate situation. The message that we want to reiterate is drivers if you have one drink too many, hand off your keys and be responsible. As we see here we have a very sad situation,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

Recinoszuniga is also charged with vehicular homicide in a reckless manner and DUI with serious bodily injury.