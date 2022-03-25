MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s that time of year again.
As beachgoers flock to Miami-Dade and Broward beaches during Spring Break, lifeguard stands across South Florida are flying purple flags to alert them of the presence of Portuguese man-of-war.
They usually arrive in the winter and spring, drifting at the mercy of wind-driven ocean currents.
Some may be tempted to pick up the blue ballon-looking sea creatures but that would be ill-advised.
Man-of-war, closely related to jellyfish, have tentacles that are barbed with a sting that can typically cause painful welts lasting for days. In some cases, the sting can cause an allergic reaction and in rare cases, heart failure.
Even when washed up on the sand the stings still contain venom.