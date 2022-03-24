MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The impact of remote learning when schools shut down during the pandemic is still having a serious impact on students.
That's according to a new study by Renaissance Learning, an educational software company.
It found students this school year are performing at lower levels than they did last year.
In math, for example, the study showed a majority of states across the U.S. saw a decrease in students hitting the state-set landmark for math.
The company, in its research, said this suggests the pandemic continues to have a compounding effect on student achievement.
The study pointed out especially low educational growth for students in first grade right now, highlighting the fact that these students started kindergarten in Fall 2020 when many schools were closed.
So what can be done?
The company suggests closely monitoring those young students and their learning since the effects of the pandemic are still far from over.