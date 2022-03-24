MONTREAL (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his first game for Florida, fellow newcomer Ben Chiarot set up a goal against his former Montreal teammates and the Panthers beat the Canadiens 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Panthers recently acquired Giroux from Philadelphia and Chiarot from the Canadiens.

Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida. Spencer Knight made 28 saves.

Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 38 shots.

Both teams scored on their first shot.

Suzuki made Florida pay for Huberdeau’ roughing call with a power-play goal 29 seconds into the first period. Barkov replied for the Panthers on the next play to tie it, with Giroux picking up his first point as a Panther on his first shift.

Florida took its first lead 1:12 into the second period when Corey Schuenemen tripped and left the puck for a wide open Marchment.

Evans tied it at 5:59 by redirecting a shot from the point by Alexander Romanov.

Duclair put the Panthers back on top 1:07 later when he redirected a shot from Chiarot.

Florida took a two-goal lead on a third-period power play when Huberdeau sent a backhand pass to Reinhart, who put a shot past Allen to notch his 24th goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

