By CBSMiami.com Team
TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Tamarac Thursday night.

According to BSO, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of N State Road 7 just after 8:20 p.m.

Responding deputies found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Tamarac Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

