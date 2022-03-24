MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gun violence prevention activists brought a powerful message to the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

On the four-year anniversary of the ‘March For Our Lives’ rally, they used body bags to spell out the words “thoughts and prayers.”

The 11-hundred fake body bags commemorate the anniversary of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 students and staff were killed.

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was one of the victims, joined the demonstrators and called for the same support the march saw four years ago.

“I call for them to come back. I call for them to start demanding louder than ever before,” he said.

March For Our Lives organizers say more than 170-thousand people in the U.S. have died from gun violence since the Parkland shooting. They hope the dramatic display inspires lawmakers to take action against gun violence, including enacting universal background checks.