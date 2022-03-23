MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another warm and dry day is in store across South Florida with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Breezy conditions are keeping the risk of rip currents and choppy seas in play through the afternoon.

Chances for rain will increase as the cold front that brought wicked weather to portions of Texas and Louisiana will soon head into the region.

It’s expected to pass late Thursday overnight into Friday, increasing the chance for rain and thunderstorms.

After that passes, high pressure will make its way in bringing drier air to South Florida.

Lows for the weekend will be in the upper 50s inland and lower 60s on the coast. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Dry conditions will remain for the start of next week.