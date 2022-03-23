HOLLYWOOD (CBS Miami) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash in Hollywood that left one pedestrian dead early Wednesday morning.
The accident happened shortly after 1a.m. on the Florida Turnpike near the 49 mile-marker.
According to FHP, a vehicle was traveling southbound when it hit a person on the road. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Troopers were seen taking pictures of the front end damage of an SUV.
Southbound lanes were shutdown for several hours while investigation took place. They have since reopened.