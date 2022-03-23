MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Taking off on that family trip this summer is going to cost you more money.

“I was surprised at how fast the prices were going up day to day, usually it changes, but it was skyrocketing,” complained Luisa Nunez.

She’s paying a lot for what used to be a bargain for a trip to Puerto Rico.

“I spent a lot of money already, like $800 on our trip round trip. That’s what people pay to go international,” she said.

Zach Griff is a senior reporter with The Points Guy. “Travel demand is rebounding very fast,” he said. “Obviously, what we have now is we have fuel prices that are also increasing at the same time.”

He tells CBS4 with more people traveling and higher gas prices, fares are going up.

He warns not to wait to buy that ticket for summer vacation.

“Right now is the best time to lock in your travel,” Griff said.

He said you can also save money by using an alternate airport.

In South Florida, we have 3 to choose from.

Check out budget airlines, but make sure to factor in the add-on fees.

Be flexible with your travel dates & times, consider using frequent flyer points, and instead of that non-stop, a layover could save you money.

Knowing that trip will cost more, traveler Eric Zaretsky is already bracing for a hit to the wallet on his next vacation.

“I hope not to be spending too much money. Going to Hawaii, so it’s not going to be a cheap ticket as it is,” Zaretsky said.