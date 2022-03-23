MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As if the Miami Dolphins’ busy offseason wasn’t busy enough they made the biggest splash in a shocking move on Wednesday.

Superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is now a Dolphin. The explosive playmaker could not agree to a new contract with Kansas City and Miami swooped in. Reportedly, the Jets were interested as well but the Dolphins won out.

Let’s dig in…

In Return

The first question everybody asks is what did the Dolphins give up. Reportedly it’s this year’s 1st round pick, (29th), along with 2nd round and 4th round selections. In addition, a 4th and 6th round pick in next year’s draft.

That’s five draft picks and a mammoth contract to get Hill into the fold. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the next extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

As with many trades like this, if Hill performs in Miami the way he did in Kansas City nobody will ever care what was sent the other way to get him.

Tyreek Star

Tyreek Hill is a superstar made for the NFL’s offenses of this time. He can give an offense so many options and when you add in who the Dolphins now have as head coach it is mind boggling to think what Hill can do.

Mike McDaniel is likely in his office licking his chops to get on the field for practice. Hill has been a Pro Bowler in all six seasons of his NFL career, and last season caught 111 passes, his career-high.

He also brings in Super Bowl and playoff experience. The Dolphins have a chance, with what they’ve done this offseason, to go from being one of a handful of worst offenses in the league to one of the top half offenses at minimum. Along with Jaylen Waddle, who had an incredible rookie season, Miami’s offense has gone from being no threat to being one that will keep defensive coordinators up at night.

Offseason Jackpot

GM Chris Grier has added a new left side of the offensive line. Two running backs that fit coach Mike McDaniel’s system, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and receivers Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson, and Trent Sherfield. Along with retaining many of the team’s impact players that were free agents on both sides of the ball, it’s been quite an offseason for Miami.

It’s all capped off by getting on the game’s best players – Tyreek Hill.