MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As we watch the events in Ukraine unfold, many of us want to know what we can do to help.

Here is a list of organizations helping the people of Ukraine during this crisis. As always, when deciding where to give, be sure to research the organization and consider checking out Charity Navigator, which evaluates nonprofits and recommends credible organizations.

Project C.U.R.E.

Project C.U.R.E. will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine and will be on standby to assist with any requests for medical supplies and equipment.

projectcure.org

International Committee of the Red Cross

The Red Cross’ humanitarian work aims to help people rebuild their lives and cope with the wider consequences of conflict.

icrc.org

UNICEF

UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children appeal helps provide conflict- and disaster-affected children with access to water, sanitation, nutrition, health and safety services.

unicef.org

CARE

CARE is an international organization that fights global poverty with emergency response and long-term development projects.

care.org

International Medical Corps

The Los Angeles-based organization provides emergency relief to those struck by conflict, disaster and disease. When an emergency has ended, the organization shifts its response to long-term medical support and training. The organization has been operating in eastern Ukraine since 2014, delivering primary healthcare and mental health services to communities affected by the ongoing conflict.

give.internationalmedicalcorps.org

Direct Relief

The Santa Barbara-based organization distributes donated medicine and medical supplies. Direct Relief has supplied Ukrainian healthcare providers with more than $27 million in medical aid.

directrelief.org

GlobalGiving

All donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving’s local partners in Ukraine are bringing relief to displaced families and people in high-risk areas, and they need resources to continue and expand their vital work.

globalgiving.org

NOVA Ukraine

Nova Ukraine is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about Ukraine in the US and throughout the world and providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

novaukraine.org

Catholic Relief Services

Catholic Relief Services has partners across Ukraine and is currently providing shelter, food, hygiene supplies, fuel, transportation to safe areas, and counseling support

support.crs.org

Project Hope

Project HOPE is actively shipping essential medicines and medical supplies to affected areas in Ukraine.

projecthope.org

World Help

World Help is a Christian humanitarian organization serving the physical and spiritual needs of people in impoverished communities around the world. They are working to provide food, water, and other basic necessities to displaced families in Ukraine.

worldhelp.net

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

The Fellowship is on the ground providing emergency aid to vulnerable Jewish communities including security and basic needs.

ifcj.org

Save the Children

At least 7.5 million children in Ukraine are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress and displacement following an escalation in hostilities overnight. Save the Children is urgently calling on all parties to the conflict to agree to an immediate cessation of hostilities to reduce the risk to children’s lives and wellbeing.

savethechildren.org

Revived Soldiers Ukraine

This non-profit provides medical aid for people affected by military conflict. The group buys medication, medical supplies, helps support army hospitals, and works to improve the living standards for soldiers and their families.

rsukraine.org

Voices of Children

Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to children affected by war.

voices.org.ua

Sunflower of Peace

A nonprofit organization with a mission to mobilize support and aid for Ukrainian orphans, internally displaced persons, and those most affected by the current situation by providing medical assistance and other necessities. Visit their Facebook page.

Convoy of Hope

Through partnerships across Europe, Convoy of Hope has worked diligently in Ukraine since 2014, alleviating suffering in and around the nation. Convoy’s International Disaster Services team is actively trying to make contact with partners in affected areas.

www.convoyofhope.org

Polish Medical Mission

Polish Medical Mission is a Polish humanitarian organization providing medical assistance in the neediest countries of the world.

pmm.org.pl/en/donate

UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency)

UNHCR has stepped up operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Your support can help ensure that Ukrainians forced to flee their homes are sheltered and safe.

www.unhcr.org