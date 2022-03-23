MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphins and University of Miami football player Mark Walton has been charged with armed robbery.

Walton, 22, and another man are accused of stealing a Rolex watch from a person in the area of NW1st Avenue and NW 34th Street on February 4th.

According to the arrest report, the person was walking toward the driver’s side door of his car, when a vehicle pulled up and blocked his path.

The driver rolled down his window and pointed a gun at the man while his passenger got out, ran towards him, and grabbed his watch. The two struggled briefly. The driver then got out to help. He and his passenger were able to rip the watch off the man’s wrist and then drove off.

The robbery was captured on surveillance cameras.

Investigators determined the car was a rental and Walton was the one person who had rented it. Using cell-site data and information from the car’s GPS, they said they were able to place him at the scene of the robbery along with the vehicle.

On Tuesday, officers went to Walton’s home and took him into custody. A search of the home recovered Walton’s phone and Glock 19 firearm, according to the report.

He’s being held without bond pending his arraignment.

Walton was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In May 2019 he signed with the Dolphins. The team waived him on November 19, 2019, after his fourth arrest in a year.