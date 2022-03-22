MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This weekend there will be a basketball game, Miami Music Week, along with Ultra Music Festival and spring break visitors converging together in downtown Miami.

“This weekend is going to be rather interesting,” said James Torres with the Downtown Neighbors Association.

Torres, who lives downtown, knows there is a delicate balance to work and play. But this weekend will be filled with moving parts, that’s why he’s worked closely with the Miami Police Department, particularly in light of violence that has rocked Miami Beach.

“Knowing that there are going to be over 300 police officers here with the MPD, I don’t think we’re going to have that type of scenario because we’ve been in we’ve been in constant contact with our commanders,” he said.

How much of the same crowd will actually leave the beach is unpredictable.

“I think it’s going to create a little bit of a funnel when the beach closes at midnight. Really, one of the only options to come to, in Miami, is here Wynwood,” Sven Vogtland, 305 Concepts founder, said.

Vogtland runs multiple businesses in Wynwood, such as 1-800-LUCKY, a food hall, a record shop and lunch. He says Wynwood is ready to absorb potentially some of the crowds that make their way over when the curfew goes into effect at midnight.

“I think all of us are very excited for the extra business to come, but during Miami Music Week we are fairly busy here already,” he explained.

Expect a large Miami PD presence this weekend, particularly to help with traffic.

“We’re not expecting any changes, but we are definitely expecting a lot of partygoers coming into the downtown, but again they come every year for the music festival,” said officer Kenia Fallat.

Up until the pandemic, the two events have regularly happened closed together.

“It’s very exciting to be back for spring break and Miami Music and Ultra in two years,” Vogtland said.

Though likely a traffic headache, some businesses are eager to welcome back big crowds.