MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An argument over a Range Rover in Miami Gardens ended in the deadly shooting of a barbershop owner.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a strip mall at NW 183rd Street and 27th Avenue.

According to police, 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler accused Oneil Anderson, the owner of Love Cuts Hair Studio, of not paying for the SUV he had sold him.

The argument escalated and Buttler is accused of shooting Anderson multiple times. He died on the scene.

“He was a loyal man, a loyal loving man. He always wanted to give you food, put clothes on your back. If you were short on your rent, he would lend you money and want nothing in return, literally,” said Anderson’s nephew Sean Staples.

Anderson leaves behind a wife, daughter, and two step-sons.

As for the man who police say killed him, he allegedly used a gun stolen during a car burglary.

Buttler has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony. He’s being held without bond.