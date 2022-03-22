FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Transit driver who drove into the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale police station after a man started shooting people on the bus credits her quick actions that saved lives to a higher power.

“I believe God guided me to a place of safety last Thursday. I wasn’t scared, my heart wasn’t racing, God sent me there, I’m very sorry for the lives that were lost that day,” she said in a statement released Tuesday.

Broward County Transit has not released the driver’s name out of respect for her privacy.

When asked if she would ever drive again, she said, “I’m naturally a bus operator, I love what I do, I take pride in what I do, I love the people I drive for.”

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard. Witness said Jamal Meyers, 34, fired 12 shots and then reloaded at fire nine more times, according to the arrest form.

Four people were shot. One person died on the scene. Three others were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of them died.

Police have identified those who died as 32-year-old Gregory Campbell of Lauderdale Lakes and 41-year-old Danny Colon of Tamarac.

Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez said the bus was going westbound and when the driver heard several gunshots she kept going and drove right into the parking of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“Her quick actions I am sure saved lives,” says Alvarez.

The bus driver barreled across busy Broward Boulevard after hearing the gunshots, causing a separate crash where three people involved were treated by fire rescue.

Alvarez said the suspect, Meyers, was on the bus when it stopped and he surrendered. The gun was recovered.

SEE IT: Accused Fort Lauderdale Bus Shooter Taken Into Hospital

Meyers has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Court records show Meyers has an extensive arrest record. Meyers’ criminal history is littered with charges that date back to 2007.

He was most recently arrested for felony burglary and drug charges in 2019.