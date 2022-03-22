MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of setting another man on fire during an argument in the parking lot of a Doral hardware store has been arrested.

Sadrack Honorat, 31, has been charged with second degree murder.

According to police, on Sunday, March 20th, Honorat and another other man got into a verbal fight in the 7200 block of NW 72 Avenue, in the parking lot outside of Baro Hardware, which quickly escalated.

At one point, police said, Honorat doused the man with an unknown liquid, set him on fire, and then fled. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The incident was captured on several surveillance cameras.

Police issued a description of the subject they were looking for and the clothes he was wearing. On Monday, around 6 p.m., they got a call about a man panhandling on NW 72 Avenue near NW 58 Street, that matched the description. Police went to the area and took Honorat into custody.

Police said at the time he had a black drawstring bag on him that matched a bag from the surveillance video. Inside was an orange juice bottle that contained an unknown liquid. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tested the liquid and found it was flammable.