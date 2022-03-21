CRISIS IN UKRAINE Ukraine official urges digital blockade of Russia
By CBSMiami.com Team
SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Crews have responded to a hazardous situation in Surfside.

The scene is along 94 Street and Harding Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that it’s an active exterior gas leak.

The majority of businesses in surrounding areas have been evacuated as a precaution.

The gas company has been notified and there are no reported injuries.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

