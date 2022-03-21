SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Crews have responded to a hazardous situation in Surfside.
The scene is along 94 Street and Harding Avenue.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that it's an active exterior gas leak.
The majority of businesses in surrounding areas have been evacuated as a precaution.
The gas company has been notified and there are no reported injuries.
