MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Ring camera captured some horrifying moments in a northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood as dozens of shots were fired at homes and vehicles just after midnight.

The surveillance captured at least three different bursts of gunfire on NE 180 Street between 8 and 9 Avenues.

Neighbors say they first heard the gunfire around 12:10 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that three homes were hit by bullets along with several vehicles. Detectives sealed off the area for of the morning and scoured it for evidence. There were dozens of evidence markers on the scene.

Neighbors say it’s remarkable that no one was injured.

Stephen Schutz, a neighbor who lives across the street from the vehicles and cars struck by bullets, said, “I heard shots. At first, I thought someone had leftover fireworks. Then I realized it was more like gunfire because I didn’t see any fireworks going off. It sounded like automatic fire. Then it sounded like regular handgun fire and then it sounded like a regular gun and a machine gun. It is a little scary. If anybody knows anything don’t be afraid to come forward.”

Schutz said he has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and says nothing like this has happened before.

Neighbor Wilson Beauchant said, “My wife and I were praying. Then it sounded like ‘gee, gee, gee, gee, gee…’ I thank God no one was hurt and I prayed for everyone.”

Beauchant said he had lived in the neighborhood for about 11 years.

One neighbor, who did not want to provide her name, said, “When I heard this my husband was in the shower. He ran across the house and I ran across the house to grab my kids to put them in a room without windows because I felt that was the safest with what was going on. And it was going on and on and on. My kids are traumatized. They are completely traumatized. My 5-year-old kept saying Mommy, I know it is not fireworks. Tell us what happened.”

Rev. Wilner Jean-Paul said, “I am 71 years old and I count on my Toyota Tundra. The back window is shattered. And there are bullet holes in front. There were a lot of shots. It looked like a fight. I don’t know exactly what direction they came from. I want to know what happened. Why hurt innocent people who you have no trouble with. Whoever did this come forward. That is the message. You are not supposed to do that.”

Miami-Dade PD say they are not sure who was being targeted or why this happened. They also say they do not have a description to release of a shooter or a possible getaway car.

Anyone with information that can help Miami-Dade Police should call them or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).