KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – A 27-year-old civilian employee of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday morning after a domestic incident.
Alexsa Rahming was charged with misdemeanor battery.READ MORE: Florida Is #2 State For Airbnb Listings With Pools
Rahming pushed another female to the ground and down three steps, causing cuts to the woman’s elbow, according to a Key West police report.READ MORE: Two Spring Break Shootings In 48 Hours On Miami Beach
It happened in the 300 block of Angela Street just before 3 a.m. Key West police had warned Rahming to stay away from her after a previous call.
“I was disappointed to hear of this incident and we will investigate it fully,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.MORE NEWS: AAA: Gas Prices Dipped 20 Cents In Last Nine Days
Rahming works at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island as a records clerk. An Internal Affairs investigation has been opened.