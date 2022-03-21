MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details have been released regarding the suspect Miami police say brutally raped an elderly woman behind a bank almost a month ago.
CBS4 has learned a second victim was sexually assaulted.
Police say 24-year-old Luis Gonzalez did a lewd act on an 80-year-old homeless and handicap woman he held down.READ MORE: Instacart To Add Surcharge Due To High Gas Prices
It happened at a Publix loading dock in Coral Gables last August.
Police previously arrested Gonzalez after surveillance video showed him pulling up his pants following the first sex assault on another 80-year-old woman.